Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.52

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.52 and last traded at $57.02, with a volume of 473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ERFSF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.