Evensky & Katz LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.56% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,909,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,990,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,475,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.66. 2,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.08. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

