Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 25,539 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838,321 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,721 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,188,000 after acquiring an additional 240,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,756,000 after acquiring an additional 491,276 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 383,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,362,252. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

