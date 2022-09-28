Evensky & Katz LLC Takes $6.22 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. 8,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,828. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18.

