Evensky & Katz LLC Takes Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 724.1% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 74,340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.72. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,221. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.31.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

