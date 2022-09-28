Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,596,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,792,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 746,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,536. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

