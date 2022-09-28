Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.37

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 18545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

