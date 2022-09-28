FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,566. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.63.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $2,158,169. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

