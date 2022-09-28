FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Boosted by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,052,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $394.10. 1,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $2,158,169 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

