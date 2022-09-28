Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 14,911 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

DFAT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,131. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.