Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $9.12 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 167,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 123,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,938. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $77.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

