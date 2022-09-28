Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,933,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.
