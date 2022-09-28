Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 461.4% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.37. The company had a trading volume of 68,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.42. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

