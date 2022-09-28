Falcon Wealth Planning Takes Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,833,000 after buying an additional 126,638 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,207,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after purchasing an additional 115,374 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDP. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.