Falcon Wealth Planning Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. 73,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,882. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

