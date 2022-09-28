Family Capital Trust Co Sells 1,125 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 2.7% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

