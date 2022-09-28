Family Capital Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Family Capital Trust Co owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,617.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,115. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $80.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.109 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

