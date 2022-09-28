Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Shares Up 10.5%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 49,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 80,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, lithium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.