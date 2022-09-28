FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Stock Price Down 8%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating) shares fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 12,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

FAR Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

FAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and the Guinea-Bissau projects. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

Featured Articles

