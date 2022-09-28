Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) Insider Angus Geddes Buys 201,514 Shares

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC – Get Rating) insider Angus Geddes purchased 201,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$170,279.33 ($119,076.45).

Angus Geddes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Angus Geddes purchased 100,100 shares of Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,085.00 ($59,500.00).

On Thursday, September 1st, Angus Geddes sold 350,009 shares of Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.62), for a total transaction of A$308,007.92 ($215,390.15).

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Fat Prophets Funds Management Australia Pty. Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets of across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks using contrarian approach.

