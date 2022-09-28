Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.91 Per Share

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.84. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:FERG traded down GBX 40 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9,736 ($117.64). 117,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,871. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £100.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,863.01. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a one year high of £136.40 ($164.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The company has a market cap of £20.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,111.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($137.75) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £132.10 ($159.62).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

