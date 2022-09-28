Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 599.3% in September

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 599.3% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Ferrexpo Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.33.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.