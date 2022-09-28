Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 599.3% in September

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 599.3% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Ferrexpo Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.33.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

