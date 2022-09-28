FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Up to $12.44

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $13.05. FibroGen shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 971 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

FibroGen Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

