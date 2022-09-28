Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.
FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
FITB stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. 80,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.
Insider Activity
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,383,000 after purchasing an additional 87,166 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.