Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. 80,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,383,000 after purchasing an additional 87,166 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.