Filda (FILDA) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

Filda (FILDA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Filda has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filda coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filda has a market capitalization of $253,052.60 and approximately $483,297.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filda Coin Profile

Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filda is https://reddit.com/r/FilDA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Filda

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online.FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

