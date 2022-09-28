Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 354 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

