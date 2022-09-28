Financial Consulate Inc. Has $2.69 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.65% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 191.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,153,000 after buying an additional 192,265 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,924,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1,115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 36,329 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.86. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $130.53.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

