Financial Consulate Inc. Has $200,000 Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 148,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,949 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

