Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $282.54 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $281.42 and a 52 week high of $531.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

