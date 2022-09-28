Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 2,796 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69.

