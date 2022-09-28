Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 743 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

