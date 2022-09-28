Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

