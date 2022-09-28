Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,081,000 after buying an additional 171,062 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,249,000 after purchasing an additional 219,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,504. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

