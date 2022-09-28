Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Purchases 2,149 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. 61,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,025,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

