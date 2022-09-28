Financial Review: NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and NuScale Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 0 2 0 2.33 NuScale Power 0 1 3 0 2.75

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 73.56%. NuScale Power has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.67%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than NuScale Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

80.0% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuScale Power has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and NuScale Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 4.16% 111.74% 4.91% NuScale Power N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and NuScale Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $702.50 million 0.80 $30.89 million $0.20 32.05 NuScale Power N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than NuScale Power.

Summary

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises beats NuScale Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal. The Babcock & Wilcox Renewable segment offers technologies for waste-to-energy, solar construction and installation, and biomass energy systems, as well as black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. This segment provides technologies support solutions for diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels while recovering metals and reducing emissions. The Babcock & Wilcox Environmental segment offers a range of emissions control and environmental technology solutions for utility, waste to energy, biomass, carbon black, and industrial steam generation applications. This segment provides systems for cooling, ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control. The Babcock & Wilcox Thermal segment offers steam generation equipment; aftermarket parts; and construction, maintenance, and field services for plants in the power generation, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. This segment has an installed equipment for utilities and general industrial applications, including refining, petrochemical, food processing, metals, and others. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.