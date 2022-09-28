Financial Survey: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) versus MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Equity Commonwealth and MFA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 1 0 0 0 1.00 MFA Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Equity Commonwealth presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.96%. MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.84%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and MFA Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $58.00 million 47.97 -$16.40 million ($0.07) -357.23 MFA Financial $362.30 million 2.49 $328.87 million ($0.52) -17.04

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth -0.40% -0.01% -0.01% MFA Financial -1.61% 4.03% 1.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Equity Commonwealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

