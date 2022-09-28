Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Short Interest Down 83.8% in September

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 988,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,239. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,561,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 1,078,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after buying an additional 735,185 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $4,935,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $4,354,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 742.5% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 428,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 377,474 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

