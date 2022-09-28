First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.5 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.57. 1,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,619. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $249.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.56 and a 200-day moving average of $212.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.