First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,251. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

