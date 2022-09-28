First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,363 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

