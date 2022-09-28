First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INBKZ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. 675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

