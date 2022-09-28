First Property Group (LON:FPO) Trading Down 1.8%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.43 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.33). Approximately 29,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 99,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).

First Property Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.99 million and a P/E ratio of 458.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.89.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

