First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.48

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.48 and traded as low as C$20.47. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$20.68, with a volume of 2,483,156 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FM. BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.74.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$15.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.42.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

