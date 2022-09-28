First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 329.5% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of FAAR stock remained flat at $31.06 on Tuesday. 54,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,984. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 115,056 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 479.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter.

