First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 157.4% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. 47,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $57.00.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.