First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 157.4% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. 47,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

