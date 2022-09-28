First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 294.1% in September

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 294.1% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. 1,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $57.17.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.