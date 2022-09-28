First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 294.1% in September

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 294.1% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. 1,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

