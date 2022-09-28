First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

