First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 381.7% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. 16,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

