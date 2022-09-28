First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Up 428.6% in September

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTXO traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,223. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

