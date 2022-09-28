First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Cut by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,727 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 39,596 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 763,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after acquiring an additional 242,220 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. 45,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

